Dan Mullen ‘not shocked’ to see Feleipe Franks succeeding at Arkansas

The Florida Gators will confront a former member of the team Saturday when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks, led by quarterback Feleipe Franks.

The senior quarterback is in his first year at Arkansas, having transferred from Florida due to the emergence of Kyle Trask. Franks has been excellent, throwing 14 touchdown passes to just three interceptions.

Franks’ former coach at Florida, Dan Mullen, isn’t surprised to see his former pupil having success elsewhere.

“(I) have a great relationship with Feleipe,” Mullen said, via Jaylon Thompson of 247Sports. “We loved him here as part of this family, and still do. I’m not shocked about what he’s been able to do for them so far this year and the season he’s had. The leadership he instills, you’re not shocked. … You’re not really surprised with what they’re doing. I’m not surprised with the success Feleipe is having either.”

As a sophomore in 2018, Franks threw 24 touchdowns for Florida. Injuries derailed his career in 2019, and Trask’s emergence left Franks with little choice but to transfer. With Franks excelling at Arkansas and the Gators ranked in the top ten, it’s fair to say things are working out alright for everyone.