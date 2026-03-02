Michael Irvin makes a bold 2026 prediction for Miami

The Miami Hurricanes fell short of completing their Cinderella run in the 2025 College Football Playoff, but Michael Irvin believes great things will happen for his alma mater in the 2026 campaign.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with the Pro Football Hall of Famer and coaxed a bold prediction for the Hurricanes from the man himself.

“We’re [Miami] going to have whatever schedule we got next year, we’re going undefeated next year,” Irvin told TMZ Sports. “So get ready, you’re going to see a lot of belt to a—-s. All year next year!”

Of course, winning games — let alone finishing a season undefeated — is easier said than done. It may sound like a pipe dream to many, but Irvin certainly seemed convinced that he could speak such a prediction into reality.

Irvin emerged as one of the most entertaining personalities during the 2025 CFP, with the former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver not holding back in his antics while showing support for Carson Beck and company.

Having Irvin steal the spotlight in the CFP again wouldn’t be too shabby, given the high entertainment value of watching him lose it on the sidelines.

Despite being just a No. 10 seed, Miami managed to reach the CFP championship game, where the Hurricanes ran out of magic and lost to Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers.