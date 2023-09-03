 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 3, 2023

Dan Mullen ‘likes’ tweets criticizing Florida

September 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dan Mullen wearing a headset.

Nov 20, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on the sidelines against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Napier’s second season with Florida got off to a rough start on Thursday night, and it is clear the Gators are not going to get any sympathy from their former head coach.

Florida did itself no favors by beginning its season against No. 14 Utah. The end result was a 24-11 loss during which Napier’s team was unable to generate consistent offense. Many who were watching the game noted how the Gators may have been too quick to fire Mullen.

Mullen appreciated the support. We know this because he “liked” several tweets that bashed Florida for firing him.

Mullen was fired midway through his fourth season at Florida in 2021. A lot of people felt the change came too quickly, as Mullen had gone 29-9 with two bowl wins in three seasons before that. The Gators won the SEC East in 2020, so expectations were high heading into the 2021 season.

Things have not gone any better in Gainesville under Napier, who led Florida to a 6-7 record last year. While one loss against a nationally ranked opponent is not going to define the Gators’ season, it was enough to frustrate fans right out of the gate. No one would blame Mullen for taking pleasure in it.

Article Tags

Dan MullenFlorida Gators Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus