Jim Harbaugh has weird quote about job speculation

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had to know he was going to face questions about his job security heading into a pivotal 2021 season. He certainly came prepared with a quote for the occasion.

When asked about speculation about his job security at Big Ten Media Day on Thursday, Harbaugh responded by comparing the chatter to “World War II propaganda machines” aimed at discouraging their target.

“People are trying to discourage you,” Harbaugh said, via Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports. “It’s almost like propaganda, like let’s discourage them. Almost like World War II propaganda machines. ‘Stop, quit, no need to try, you have no chance, don’t even try any further.’

“We don’t subscribe to that at all. We’re trying to get to the top. We’re either going to get there or die trying.”

That’s certainly one way of looking at it. Harbaugh isn’t one to shy away from being bold, so it certainly fits his personality.

Despite high expectations, Harbaugh has only won one bowl game at Michigan and has yet to guide them to the Big Ten title game or the College Football Playoff in six seasons. Last year, the team dropped to a brutal 2-4, which sparked speculation about his job security that hasn’t calmed since. Harbaugh did get a contract extension amid all this, but the terms of it don’t necessarily reduce the likelihood of him from being fired if things don’t turn around.