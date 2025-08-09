LSU RB accused of harboring murder suspects in his dorm

A freshman running back for the LSU Tigers is facing charges after allegedly harboring a pair of murder suspects in his dorm.

JT Lindsey, a top running back prospect, turned himself in on Friday and was charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder for housing two of his friends in his dorm while they were wanted for murder. The two murder suspects went to high school with Lindsey, and had each been wanted by the Alexandria Police Department since May for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old.

Investigators believe the pair had stayed with Lindsey for roughly two weeks, and multiple guns were found in the dorm when the pair were taken into custody, according to Chris Nakamoto of WAFB.

According to an affidavit, investigators believe Lindsey was aware his friends were wanted for murder while housing them. His attorney, Kris Perret, disputed this in a statement to Wilson Alexander, Quinn Coffman, and Reed Darcey of The Advocate, claiming Lindsey would not have allowed the two to stay with him had he known they were facing murder charges.

Lindsey has been suspended from the football team until the charge against him has been resolved.

Lindsey was regarded as a four-star prospect and one of the best prep running backs in the country during his recruitment. According to his LSU bio, he led Alexandria Senior High School to a 10-0 regular season as a senior.

LSU has been scoring recruiting wins lately, and Lindsey had been one of them. Now it is unclear when or if he will suit up for the team.