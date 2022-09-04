Lane Kiffin offers funny critique of Ole Miss crowd

Ole Miss cruised to a fairly routine season-opening 28-10 victory over Troy on Saturday, but coach Lane Kiffin admitted it was not exactly a dazzling performance.

Ole Miss pulled out to a 28-3 lead early in the third quarter, but went conservative after that and opted not to show too much of their playbook. While that appeared to be a conscious choice, Kiffin admitted that it probably put a lot of home fans to sleep.

“It seemed like it was really good, especially in the first half,” Kiffin said of the atmosphere, via John Brice of Football Scoop. “But they probably got bored in the second half. I would too with our offense.”

Kiffin is hardly known for being conservative on offense, so this was probably a one-off. Any more performances like that would probably indicate a structural issue as opposed to a conscious decision. Either that or Kiffin might have to revisit his joke about how team might be better off without him.