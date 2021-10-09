Video: Matt Corral gets kicked in head on conversion try, scores anyway

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral probably wasn’t expecting to take a flying kick to the head as he went for a two-point conversion Saturday, but that’s exactly what he got.

The Rebels had trailed 14-6 before scoring a touchdown during Saturday’s game against Arkansas. They opted to go for two to even things up, and let Corral keep it to try to pull even. It worked, but Corral had to do it through a flying leg kick from Arkansas DB LaDarrius Bishop, who fell for Corral’s pump fake.

Matt Corral got kicked in the face but still got in for the 2 point conversion! LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/ldJR4GAQnx — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) October 9, 2021

It’s kind of amazing Corral held onto the ball. It would have been really easy for him to let that go free, and indeed, it looked as if he came very close to doing just that.

We’ve seen something similar in the NFL, albeit under even more difficult circumstances. Still, kudos to Corral, who continues to establish himself as a high-end SEC quarterback.