Video: Mike Gundy brought back the ‘Gundy dance’ after beating Texas

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are very much in the thick of the Big 12 race, and Mike Gundy has the dance to prove it.

The Oklahoma State coach, who famously likes to dance after big wins, did so after the Cowboys knocked off Texas 32-24 on Saturday. The win moved Oklahoma State to 6-0.

Gundy’s son Gavin shared the locker room video of his dad getting down, complete with horns down emojis.

If you’re grading on a curve, Gundy isn’t bad. You just have to squint a little.

One factor in Oklahoma State’s success? Gundy’s mullet seems to be filling back in after he got a controversial preseason haircut. If the Cowboys keep winning, he might be able to ride the hair and the dance moves into the College Football Playoff.