Nick Saban appears to drop hint about Bryce Young

October 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
The Alabama Crimson Tide missed quarterback Bryce Young in a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Saturday, but coach Nick Saban dropped a potential hint about his upcoming availability after the game.

Saban hinted to CBS that Alabama might have Young back under center for next Saturday’s game against Tennessee, dropping a hint about potentially having the quarterback healthy for the game.

This is probably not a hint Saban would drop if he did not feel like it were quite plausible. That has to be hugely encouraging from Alabama’s point of view, though it is worth noting that Saban seemed to downplay Young’s injury after last week’s win as well.

Young suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s win over Arkansas. Sophomore Jalen Milroe started against the Aggies and turned the ball over three times, though he did throw three touchdowns. With a trip to a top-ten Tennessee team on the horizon, quarterback play will need to improve, so Alabama will be eager to get Young back if at all possible.

