Nick Saban received interesting offer at SEC Meetings

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has dominated the college football landscape for the last two decades. Some people are just waiting for him to retire. Others are willing to do as much as pay him to stop beating their favorite teams.

Saban spoke at the annual Nick’s Kids Foundation golf tournament Thursday at the Old Overton Golf Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. While speaking, Saban confirmed that he was approached by someone at this week’s SEC meetings in Destin, Florida offering him $5,000 to stop beating LSU.

According to one report, it was a Louisiana high school junior and LSU fan who snuck past security to make the offer to Saban.

“He made an offer for me to retire or come back to LSU, one or the other,” Saban said, via Chase Goodbread of The Tuscaloosa News. “But I think LSU has a good coach. They have a lot of good players. We’ve had a lot of competitive games with them, and I’m sure it’ll be no different in the future.”

Saban’s success at Alabama surely has many LSU and other non-Alabama fans throughout the SEC wishing the 70-year-old would call it quits.

But Saban likely won’t be retiring anytime soon after getting a contract extension through the 2028 season. The $5,000 offer is nothing compared to Saban’s current annual salary.

He’s won six national titles at Alabama, and seven overall. Saban’s first national championship win came while he was the head coach at LSU in 2003. In five seasons at LSU, Saban went 48-16. Since coming to Alabama in 2007, he has a 12-4 record against LSU.

But there is some hope for LSU fans. Head coach Brian Kelly is looking forward to the challenge of trying to beat Saban.

Kelly and the Tigers will have their next opportunity to do so when the Crimson Tide travel to Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November 5.