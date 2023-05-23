Nick Saban got quite the reception on his European vacation

Alabama coach Nick Saban is back from his European vacation, and was apparently quite the celebrity wherever he went.

Saban spoke to the media in Birmingham on Tuesday ahead of his annual charity golf tournament, and was asked about his recent vacation to Europe. The Alabama coach admitted he had been recognized quite frequently, which he amusingly credited to the Crimson Tide’s global brand.

“You know, it’s something to say about the brand we have. The iconic brand of the Crimson Tide,” Saban said, via Nick Alvarez of al.com. “We got ‘Roll Tide’d” in Venice, Florence, Rome and the Amalfi Coast. So, it’s everywhere I went. It says something (to be noticed), I don’t know what it quite says about me. I got a few jilts from other SEC fans. They didn’t post that part.”

Saban may be taking the modest route, and the brand may have had something to do with it, but the coach is a famous figure in and of himself. That probably should not be underestimated.

Expectations are high, as usual, for Alabama in 2023. The team is armed with a new transfer quarterback and plenty of talent, after all.