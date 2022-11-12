Ohio State has major RB issue after Miyan Williams injury

The Ohio State Buckeyes are staring down a significant injury issue at a pivotal position after what happened in Saturday’s game against Indiana.

Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams left the game after being tackled awkwardly in the second quarter. While Williams was able to give the “O-H” sign to the crowd as he was being carted off, he had been unable to put any weight on his right leg.

Miyan Williams needs help off the field after an awkward tackle pic.twitter.com/BWOWLodKIn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022

Williams is Ohio State’s second-string running back. He started Saturday’s game in place of TreVeyon Henderson, who missed his second consecutive game and third overall of the season with a foot injury.

This would be a big issue for the Buckeyes, a team that likes to give its running backs a significant load. The team is down to true freshman Dallan Hayden and senior Xavier Johnson, who is actually a wide receiver by trade.

The Buckeyes remain 9-0 and looked to be on their way to a win against Indiana, but the signs have been concerning at times lately. Testing the team’s running back depth probably will not help.