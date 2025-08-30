Ohio State QB Julian Sayin made a very costly mistake on 4th down

Ohio State is relying on Julian Sayin to help them defend their national title this season, but the quarterback’s career as a starter did not get off to the best start on Saturday.

Ohio State had a 4th-and-1 at midfield early in the first quarter of their game against Texas at Ohio Stadium on Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes went for it and decided to throw, but Sayin threw an incomplete pass in the direction of tight end Max Klare.

Had Sayin been looking at his best receiver, Ohio State probably would have scored a touchdown. Jeremiah Smith beat his defender over the middle of the field and had plenty of separation with a clear path to the end zone.

Both Smith and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day seemed openly frustrated with Sayin over the play:

Sayin misses Jeremiah Smith on 4th Down. pic.twitter.com/1fRUHrwJAo — Grant Speaks (@GrantSpeaks1) August 30, 2025

Sayin was a five-star recruit who initially committed to Alabama but then transferred to Ohio State ahead of last season. He took a redshirt year in 2024 with Will Campbell starting for the Buckeyes. Sayin then won the starting QB job this offseason.

Texas is ranked No. 1 in the country and has an elite defense, which is why Sayin missing a wide-open Smith felt so costly. You don’t get many opportunities like that against the Longhorns, and both Day and Smith knew it.