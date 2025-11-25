Oklahoma State has hired a new head coach

The Oklahoma State Cowboys have found a replacement for former head coach Mike Gundy.

The Cowboys announced Tuesday that they are hiring North Texas’ Eric Morris as their new head coach. Morris becomes the first sitting football coach hired by Oklahoma State since 1969.

Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that Morris will see out the rest of the season at North Texas before moving to Stillwater.

Morris is regarded as an excellent talent evaluator when it comes to quarterbacks, having discovered the likes of Baker Mayfield and Cam Ward. A Mike Leach protege, he was the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech while Patrick Mahomes played there.

Morris’ Mean Green are 10-1 this season and could still reach the College Football Playoff. He is 21-15 overall with North Texas, going from 5-7 in his first season to a potential conference champion now.

The Cowboys are just 1-10 this season and fired Gundy after three games. The program won 10 games as recently as 2023, so this is not necessarily a job that will require Morris to build things from the ground up.