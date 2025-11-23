Penn State running back got hit so hard that the paint flew off his helmet

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton took a cartoonish hit Saturday in his team’s matchup against Nebraska at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa.

The Nittany Lions, facing 1st-and-goal late in the first half, called for Singleton to run up the gut with the end zone in sight. The senior back rammed his helmet right into Cornhuskers defensive back Rex Guthrie.

The helmet-to-helmet contact was so strong that paint chips from Singleton’s headgear went flying during the play. Check out the slow-motion replay of the collision.

The slow-mo angle made the play’s result look even more impressive. Despite running into a defensive wall, Singleton managed to bully his way into the end zone for a touchdown to extend Penn State’s lead to 23-3.

Nick Singleton has 4️⃣2️⃣ career rushing TDs ‼️



He's one shy of tying Saquon Barkley for the @PennStateFball career rushing TD record 👀



📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/MzqkkzffVJ — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 23, 2025

Singleton carried that momentum onto Penn State’s next drive. He rushed for another score to give him 43 career rushing TDs. The mark ties Saquon Barkley for the most in Nittany Lions history.

Singleton’s helmet may have cracked under pressure, but the same could not be said for the Penn State star wearing it. He finished the first half with 33 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on 4 carries.