South Carolina’s pitch to transfer Spencer Rattler revealed

Spencer Rattler entered the transfer portal after Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC, and the quarterback landed with a new school in just two weeks. We now have a better idea of what led him to South Carolina.

South Carolina offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield recently shared the unconventional recruiting pitch he had for Rattler. Satterfield says he sold the former five-star recruit on the idea that everyone in the country thinks both Rattler and Satterfield stink. Together, they can try to prove people wrong.

ICYMI: Marcus Satterfield’s message to Spencer Rattler. pic.twitter.com/X65LltaFUi — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 21, 2021

The Gamecocks averaged just 21.3 points per game this season. That was the second-worst scoring output in the SEC ahead of only Vanderbilt. They are certainly in need of an offensive spark, and Rattler has the potential to provide it.

Rattler was expected to be the next great quarterback to play under Riley, but things did not go as planned. He lost his starting job and was likely going to transfer even if Riley stayed. If he starts for South Carolina and can put points on the board, that will be a major upgrade for both him and the Gamecocks.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021