Texas WR arrested on criminal mischief charge

Agiye Hall transferred from Alabama earlier this year after he was suspended for a violation of team rules, and the speedy wide receiver is now off to a bad start with his new program.

Hall, who transferred to Texas in April, was arrested by the University of Texas Police Department on Thursday night and charged with criminal mischief. Public records from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office show that Hall was booked at 9:06 p.m. on Thursday. The official charge is criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750.

Hall played in seven games as a freshman at Alabama and caught four passes for 72 yards. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver was listed as a top-50 recruit coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports.

After he failed to make much of an impact in his first season with the Crimson Tide, Hall was suspended for violating team rules. While Nick Saban did not go into detail about the decision, he made it clear that Hall wore out his welcome in Tuscaloosa. It will be interesting to see how Texas coach Steve Sarkisian handles Hall’s latest issue.