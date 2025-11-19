Texas AD Chris Del Conte had amazing response to Desmond Howard

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte had an amazing response to Desmond Howard.

Howard posted a video to his social media channels on Monday that drew attention. In that video, Howard discussed the Texas Longhorns head football coach job. He suggested that Steve Sarkisian might not remain in his position for much longer.

“Don’t be surprised if that Texas job opens up at the end of the season. You guys were shocked when LSU opened up. Imagine how you’re going to feel if that job in Austin pops open. I’m not calling or saying anyone’s going to get fired. Maybe a mutual parting of ways, you dig?” Howard said.

Happy Monday AM! A lil sumthin sumthin you can only get here.#justmythoughts pic.twitter.com/sXy9neKUhD — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) November 17, 2025

Howard posted the video to both his X and Instagram accounts. Del Conte responded in the comments of Howard’s Instagram video with a great remark.

“This news to me .. appreciate the insight,” Del Conte wrote in a comment.

Chris Del Conte responds to Desmond Howard pic.twitter.com/Eu6dwJbHyM — CFB Stan (@UT4x_champs) November 18, 2025

Del Conte seemed to blow off Howard’s remarks. Sarkisian met them head-on with a response on Wednesday. When speaking on his weekly media conference call, he made a clear statement about his future and said he wasn’t going anywhere.

The rate at which coaches have been fired has been wild this fall. In addition to LSU, we saw Penn State fire James Franklin despite the Nittany Lions being extremely successful last season. Even though Sarkisian has made the College Football Playoff two years in a row, it’s unclear how much weight that would even carry anymore.