 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 21, 2021

UMass makes decision on next head coach

November 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Don Brown in a Michigan hat

UMass has made a decision on its next head coach.

The Minutemen are trying to rekindle some past success and bringing back Don Brown as their head coach. The hiring was reported on Sunday night and is expected to be announced this week.

Brown turned down a big offer from Arizona in order to return to UMass.

Brown, 66, was UMass’ head coach from 2004-2008 before leaving to become Maryland’s defensive coordinator. He went 43-19 over five seasons, topping out at 13-2 in 2006.

Brown served as Jim Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator at Michigan from 2016-2020. He was in his first season as the defensive coordinator at Arizona under Jedd Fisch. Now he will be returning to UMass, which has fallen upon tough times. UMass is 1-10 this season and has gone 2-25 the last three seasons. They fired Mark Whipple after consecutive 4-8 seasons in 2017 and 2018 and probably never thought it would get so much worse.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus