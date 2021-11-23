Urban Meyer shares his reaction to Dan Mullen firing

Urban Meyer shared his reaction Sunday to the Dan Mullen firing.

Mullen is a longtime disciple of Meyer, having coached on Urban’s staffs at Bowling Green, Utah and Florida. Mullen eventually became the head coach at Florida for four seasons before being fired on Sunday.

Meyer, who left Florida after coaching there from 2005-2010, reacted to the Mullen news with surprise. The current Jacksonville Jaguars head coach said he didn’t see the Mullen firing coming.

Urban on Dan Mullen firing: “Didn’t see that one coming… there’s high expectations at Florida. I’ll call him tonight. He and Megan are dear, dear friends” #Jaguars | @FCN2go — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 21, 2021

Neither did most people, Urban. Sure, there were rumors once Florida slipped further this season, but the firing seems beyond unjustified.

Mullen was 34-15 at Florida and went 2-1 in bowl games. His performance was very strong, but apparently the Gators have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to midseason losing records, regardless of how well the coach has performed otherwise.

H/T The Spun

Photo: Joseph Maiorana-USA Today Sports