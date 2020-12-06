Urban Meyer reportedly remains the target for Texas

All the rumors surrounding Urban Meyer last fall connected him to USC. This fall, all the rumors are connecting the former Ohio State coach to Texas.

Meyer has not coached college football since the 2018 season and has been working for FOX as an analyst since then. But he remains a high-profile target for interested programs, and that includes the Longhorns.

On Saturday, the Austin American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls said that Meyer was the top target for Texas. He mentioned James Franklin as a possible backup candidate.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte will be at UT-Kansas State game today. UT still leaning toward firing Tom Herman. Urban Meyer is still Target No. 1. But "nothing's been decided by anybody," source says. I'd put it at 50-50 they get Urban. If not, UT will look hard at James Franklin. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) December 5, 2020

The Austin American-Statesman’s Brian Davis said he did not expect any news on the Meyer front for Texas unless Meyer himself moves forward.

I also expect a quiet week on the Texas coaching front. Nothing will happen in the next seven days unless Urban himself wants to move forward. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) December 5, 2020

Meyer is one of the few coaches who can compete with Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney, which makes him an attractive candidate for a school like Texas. The Longhorns are not sold on Tom Herman, who is 6-3 in his fourth season as head coach. A week ago we saw some rumors about Meyer’s wife looking at real estate in Austin. This is all a reminder that we are at that time of year again: the coaching carousel is in full swing.