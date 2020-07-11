USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown bummed about Alabama game being canceled

The Pac-12 announced on Friday that they will go with a conference-only football schedule for the 2020 season, and at least one player is bummed about that.

USC Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown tweeted his disappointment about the news.

Oooooo how I wanted Bama … — Amon-Ra (@amonra_stbrown) July 10, 2020

USC was set to face Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 5 to begin the season, but that game has been canceled. The Trojans’ game at home against New Mexico the following weekend has also been canceled, as has their Nov. 28 game against Notre Dame.

The canceling of the non-conference games may be helpful for USC’s overall record, but that’s not what St. Brown wanted; he was hoping for a challenge.

St. Brown is a junior this fall and had 77 catches for 1,042 yards and six touchdowns last season. He was second on the team in receptions and receiving yards behind Michael Pittman Jr., who became the No. 34 overall pick in the draft by the Colts.