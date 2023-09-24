Video: Louisville lineman does bizarre cartwheel in middle of play

An offensive lineman for Louisville gave a whole new meaning to the term “misdirection play” on Saturday.

During the second quarter of Louisville’s game against Boston College, Cardinals offensive tackle Willie Tyler did something highly unusual in an apparent effort to distract the defense. Tyler, lined up well to the right side of the line as essentially a slot receiver, began flailing his arms in the air as soon as the ball was snapped and even did a cartwheel (all while Louisville quarterback Jack Plummer scrambled to the left side).

Check out the video (with Tyler wearing No. 55).

peep the Louisville lineman cartwheeling pic.twitter.com/xTxWn1E4zk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 23, 2023

Here is a closer look at Tyler’s hijinks.

This Louisville lineman randomly hit a cartwheel in the middle of the play 🤣pic.twitter.com/3wO4ygzkR0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2023

There was also a loud yelling noise audible in the videos, so perhaps Tyler was also screaming like a maniac on the play to really get into character. Unfortunately though, the tactic did not produce its intended result as Plummer ended up fumbling the ball and being downed for a loss after recovering it (though Louisville would go on to win in a 56-28 blowout).

Tyler, a senior transfer from Rutgers, is 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. Thus, you still have to give credit there for a great element of surprise in him suddenly turning into a Cirque du Soleil acrobat. At least this is far better than what another offensive lineman (this one at the pro level) recently did on a play.