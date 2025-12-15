Dylan Raiola makes major decision about his future

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola has made his long-awaited decision regarding his future.

Raiola will enter the transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The Nebraska quarterback will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sources: Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a true sophomore who has two years of eligibility remaining. He threw for 18 touchdowns, 2000 yards and completed 72.4% of his passes this year. pic.twitter.com/Frt7QgFN57 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 15, 2025

This was a scenario the Cornhuskers had been afraid of. Though Raiola is well-compensated at Nebraska, moving to a bigger school with a larger platform could help his draft stock in a way staying put likely could not. While he has two years of eligibility remaining, a good season could ensure that Raiola enters the NFL Draft next year.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for this move in recent weeks. Raiola’s brother chose to decommit from Nebraska, while his uncle lost his job on the team’s coaching staff.

Raiola, the son of former Nebraska offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, was the top recruit in his class and was seen as a coup for Nebraska when he decided to go there. He threw for exactly 2,000 yards in 2025 with 18 touchdowns while completing 72.4 percent of his passes. His season was cut short when he suffered a broken fibula in a Week 10 game against USC.

Virtually any top team with a need at quarterback figures to pursue Raiola in the transfer portal. Based on how much he was making at Nebraska, he will not be cheap.