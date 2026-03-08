49ers player delivers a powerful message after agreeing to a $17 million contract

Eddy Pineiro is staying with the San Francisco 49ers for years to come.

The veteran kicker agreed to a 4-year, $17 million contract extension with the Niners, according to a report by Nick Wagoner of ESPN on Saturday.

One of the first things Pineiro did after news of his extension broke was to compose a heartfelt message that he shared on social media.

“First and foremost, all glory to God. None of this is possible without Him,” a grateful Pineiro wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I’m incredibly thankful to the coaches and the entire organization for believing in me and trusting me to continue this journey with you. Signing this contract Means the world to me and my family To the fans — thank you for the constant support and love. The work continues.”

Having proved himself as a dependable asset, Pineiro now looks to further impress San Franciso, which won 12 games in 2025.

Pineiro was initially signed by San Francisco after the team released kicker Jake Moody following a Week 1 win last season over the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers’ decision to go with Pineiro paid off for both sides. The Niners found stability at the kicker position with Pineiro, as he went 28-for-29 on his field goal attempts through 14 games. Conversely, he parlayed the opportunity into a multi-year contract, the biggest he’s ever received in his career, thus far.

Before joining the 49ers, the 30-year-old Pineiro played for the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.