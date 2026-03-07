Ravens are giving their backup QB a big contract

The Baltimore Ravens are making sure they have a solid insurance policy behind Lamar Jackson going forward, and they are gladly paying for it.

The Ravens are re-signing quarterback Tyler Huntley to a new contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Huntley’s two-year deal is worth as much as $11 million.

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is signing a two-year deal worth up to $11 million to return to the Baltimore Ravens, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/ES1pEwxzlu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2026

Huntley’s new deal immediately makes him one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but the Ravens have good reason for wanting to reward him. While Jackson is not necessarily injury-prone, his style of play can lead to him getting banged up. Huntley has shown the ability to step in and win games when Jackson is not available, as he went 2-0 as a starter for them last season.

The Ravens have long viewed Huntley as a reliable backup. He even got an unlikely Pro Bowl nod three years ago. For all the jokes about that, having someone like Huntley who knows the playbook and is obviously trusted by the team can be worth its weight in gold.

Huntley has thrown for 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions throughout his career, all as a backup. He does have a 5-5 career record as a starter for Baltimore.