Chargers re-sign 9-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack

The Los Angeles Chargers are keeping Khalil Mack for at least one more season.

The Chargers on Saturday reportedly agreed to re-sign Mack with less than a week left before he would’ve hit free agency. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pact is a one-year deal.

ESPN sources: Nine-time Pro-Bowl edge Khalil Mack reached agreement today with the Chargers on a one-year deal, and he now will be returning to Los Angeles for his 13th NFL season. Mack would have been a free agent this week, but no longer. pic.twitter.com/7inaM0f3Cz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2026

Mack, entering his 13th season in the NFL, has over his last few seasons. Reports emerged earlier this week that Mack planned to play in 2026.

While the Chargers were keenly interested in bringing Mack back, the legendary linebacker before choosing to stay in Los Angeles.

Mack had a solid 2025 campaign with the Chargers, his fourth with the team. He tallied 5.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and 6 tackles for a loss across 12 games. He missed four weeks early in the season after he in the team’s Week 2 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Once Mack takes the field for the first time next season, the Chargers will officially become the team he’s played for the longest. Before joining the Chargers in 2022, Mack had four-year stints with the then-Oakland Raiders and the Chicago Bears.