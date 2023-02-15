Aaron Rodgers calls out reporter over incorrect information

There is going to be a lot of speculation about Aaron Rodgers’ future in the coming days, but the star quarterback says we should not believe any of it unless it comes from his inner circle. That includes information from top NFL insider Ian Rapoport, apparently.

Rodgers revealed on “The Pat McAfee Show” last week that he will soon embark on a four-day isolation retreat. During that time, Rodgers will be alone in a small house with no outside light and provisions being given to him through a slot in a door. The 39-year-old expects the retreat to help give him the clarity he needs to determine whether he wants to play football next season.

Rodgers did not specify when the retreat would begin, but Rapoport later told “The Pat McAfee Show” that the trip was starting this past Monday. McAfee and his crew said they were told that Rodgers would be appearing on their show the following day, so Rapoport said it was possible the former MVP was “delaying the darkness for a day or so.”

Rodgers did, in fact, make his Tuesday appearance on McAfee’s show. While he did not reveal exactly when he will go on his isolation retreat, he said the four-day trip has been planned for months and the date has not changed once. He also took the opportunity to stress how Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter have no inside information about his plans.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, (Adam) Schefter, they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know s—,” Rodgers said. “They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources, I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle, it’s that simple.

“I’ve had this planned on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that’s not true, it creates a story that’s bulls— and it just keeps on going and going and going.”

Why does the timeline of the retreat matter? Fans know Rodgers is not going to make any decision about his future until he completes it. When Rapoport reported that the retreat would be from Monday through Thursday, many believed that meant Rodgers was close to making a big announcement.

Rodgers has three choices — retire, return to Green Bay or play for a different team. The Packers are expected to accommodate Rodgers if he wants a trade, and we know at least one team that seems prepared to go all out for him.