Aaron Rodgers’ injury could have 1 big impact on Packers

The New York Jets may have watched their season go up in flames on Monday night with a twist of Aaron Rodgers’ ankle, and the injury could have a major impact on the Green Bay Packers as well.

The Jets traded a handful of draft picks to the Packers to acquire Rodgers back in April. One of those picks was a conditional 2024 second-round pick. That pick would turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of New York’s offensive snaps this season.

There’s still a balance owed in the Aaron Rodgers trade, which is another element in this injury situation. If he plays 65 percent of the Jets’ offensive snaps this season, the Packers get a first-round pick in 2024. If it’s less, they get a second-rounder. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 12, 2023

Rodgers played just four snaps against the Buffalo Bills before he was carted to the locker room. His leg bent awkwardly after he was sacked by Leonard Floyd (video here).

X-rays on Rodgers’ ankle were negative, but the Jets confirmed that the concern is Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury. A torn Achilles would cost the 39-year-old the remainder of the 2023 season, which would mean that 2024 draft pick stays a second-rounder for the Packers.

Rodgers is scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday, but there seems to be little optimism that he avoided a serious injury.