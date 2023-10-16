 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers reportedly played big role in Jets’ upset win

October 16, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers smiling at Jets presser

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets pulled off a huge surprise on Sunday by handing the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season, and they apparently did so with an assist from Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was on the Jets’ sideline during Sunday’s game, but apparently took on a very active role as well. The injured quarterback wore a headset throughout the game and even passed on play suggestions to coaches, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

It is not exactly a huge surprise to see that Rodgers is so involved. The New York offense was not great on Sunday, with the defense doing much of the heavy lifting to keep the team in the game, but they were good enough when it mattered to knock off the NFL’s final unbeaten team.

Rodgers appears to be making remarkable progress as he recovers from his Achilles injury. Despite his sideline help, he would be much more useful to the Jets on the field, though his return in 2023 remains a longshot.

Aaron RodgersNew York Jets
