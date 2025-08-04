AJ Brown has incredible analogy about going for back-to-back Super Bowls

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to win a second consecutive Super Bowl in 2025, and wide receiver AJ Brown has a remarkable way of motivating himself to do it.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Brown was asked about how he is staying hungry in a bid to win another Super Bowl after the Eagles accomplished that goal last season. Brown’s response was to compare the Lombardi Trophy to a disloyal lover.

“The process of the daily grind is still the same,” Brown said. “Once you kind of look at it through that lens, you just got to go back to work. All that stuff is over with.

“I like to say, the Lombardi, she’s not loyal. We gotta do what we gotta do again, try to win her over again.”

That is certainly one way to look at it. If it helps Brown in his quest to repeat, more power to him.

Brown did not have his best season in 2024, but was still integral to the Eagles’ success. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season, and also caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over Kansas City.

Brown is definitely well-versed in motivational tactics and the mental side of the game. Maybe the Eagles should follow his lead on this one.