Al Michaels was fed up with all the flags during Cowboys-Seahawks game

Amazon announcer Al Michaels said what every fan was thinking Thursday during the Dallas Cowboys-Seattle Seahawks clash.

The Cowboys hosted the Seahawks on “Thursday Night Football” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys-Seahawks matchup turned into a historic, high-scoring affair with both teams scoring a touchdown in every quarter. There was not a single punt from either squad throughout the contest.

The only thing that could slow down the offenses Thursday were the officials. The first three quarters was filled with flags thrown on the field — enough to leave Michaels fed up.

Seahawks cornerback was flagged for illegal contact with just over five minutes to play in the third quarter as the Cowboys faced 2nd-and-13 at the Seahawks’ 22. The penalty was the fifth against Seattle in that single drive alone.

At that point, Michaels was content to just let official Clete Blakeman take the mic from him and Kirk Herbstreit for the rest of the game.

“We’re going to take the rest of the night off and let Clete Blakeman call the game. You buying?” joked Michaels to Herbstreit.

“Sure,” Herbstreit responded.

No flag on Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs for taunting Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson because the officiating crew is apparently fatigued from throwing flags at this point. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 1, 2023

Michaels clearly just wanted a drink after all the flags he had to sit through.

The Seahawks committed 9 penalties for -85 yards up to that point in the third quarter. The Cowboys fared even worse with 8 penalties for -122.