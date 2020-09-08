Report: Alvin Kamara, Saints close to finalizing contract extension

Alvin Kamara has been seeking a new contract from the New Orleans Saints prior to the start of the season, and it sounds like the star running back is going to get it.

Kamara and the Saints are “extremely close” to finalizing a contract extension, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The two sides are optimistic about getting a deal done prior to Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Two sides, Saints and Alvin Kamara, both want and need the deal to get done. Players off today, so there’s one window to get done the deal. But it’s coming. All the talk has brought them both to the finish line. https://t.co/yaoCt00Yn3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2020

Kamara is currently set to make just $2.1 million in the final year of his rookie deal. He missed several days of training camp recently, and it was initially assumed that he was unhappy about his contract situation. However, Kamara said Monday that he has never held out.

Despite playing through a significant injury for much of last year, Kamara still racked up more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage. He has also scored 37 touchdowns through his first three NFL seasons.

Any talk of the Saints being open to trading Kamara appears to have been short-lived.