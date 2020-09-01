 Skip to main content
Report: Alvin Kamara wants Christian McCaffrey money from Saints

September 1, 2020
by Grey Papke

Alvin Kamara reportedly has some fairly hefty demands of the New Orleans Saints.

Kamara is in the final year of his rookie contract with New Orleans, and the two sides have been discussing a new deal. According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Kamara is seeking $16 million annually, similar to what the Carolina Panthers gave Christian McCaffrey. The Saints are willing to go about $4 million less.

That’s a very ambitious target for Kamara. It could be one reason why the Saints have floated that he could be traded.

Kamara’s agent made clear that the running back is not demanding a trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. If one did happen, the asking price would reportedly be very high.

Essentially, the Saints want to keep Kamara. They are, however, exploring their options if the two sides can’t bridge the gap.

