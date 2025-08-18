Andrew Luck shares regret about his early retirement

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck made an honest admission about his infamous decision to retire from the NFL at age 29.

In a new interview, Luck said he did not regret the decision to retire early in 2019. He did, however, harbor regrets over the way he made the decision.

“I’ll always have guilt about how it ended,” Luck told Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “I let my teammates down.”

Luck infamously retired after the Colts’ third preseason game in 2019, and only told his teammates of his decision right before that game. His decision to retire at that point in the offseason left the Colts in a bind without a quarterback, and even drew backlash from some Colts fans.

Luck reaffirmed that a series of injuries sapped his passion for the game, as had been reported at the time. In the same interview, he added that when he was younger, he had initially intended to play “until I was 40 or 45” before injuries got in the way.

Now that six years have passed, Luck has been largely forgiven for the manner of his retirement. He is also starting to get involved in football again, this time off the field.