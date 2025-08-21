Report: Andy Reid was almost shot in 2024 incident at Chiefs facility

Andy Reid was involved in a frightening incident last year that had apparently been kept under wraps until now.

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach Reid was inside the Chiefs’ facility in May 2024 when a bullet fired from the outside of the building broke through the glass of his office, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reported on Wednesday. Reid was reportedly working alone in his office when the gunfire occurred just after midnight on the morning of May 4, 2024.

The bullet that made it into Reid’s office penetrated the glass and shot a hole through the window and blinds before lodging into a wall between Reid’s bathroom and the entry door to his office. Reid was sitting just 15 feet away at the time, McDowell adds.

The report further notes that two other bullets struck the facility at the time — one that hit the third floor (above Reid’s second-floor office) and another that hit an outdoor air conditioning unit. Nobody was struck or injured by the gunfire though, per a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department.

An investigation is still ongoing into the incident, and no arrests or charges have been made in the case. McDowell also characterized the episode as a “well-kept secret” and noted that many Chiefs players and staff were not even aware of it until this week’s publication.

The incident is being investigated though as an “aggravated assault,” according to the KCPD (with “no indication” that it was “a targeted incident at any person or organization”). Reid reportedly continues to work in his same office but is now protected by bulletproof glass, which was installed shortly after the shooting.

You can read McDowell’s full report on the situation here.

Reid, 67, has been the head coach of the Chiefs since 2013, guiding them to three Super Bowl victories. Following the incident at his office last year, Reid led Kansas City to a 15-2 record during the 2024 regular season followed by a berth in Super Bowl LIX (where they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles).