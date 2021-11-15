Anthony Davis had good reason for rushing to end Lakers game

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis came out invigorated for the end of Sunday’s game, and it turns out that he had pretty good reason for doing so.

The Lakers held off a late comeback by the San Antonio Spurs to win 114-106. Though the Spurs got to within two points down the stretch, Davis scored or assisted on the Lakers’ final seven points to seal the victory.

After the game, Davis told Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet that he was rushing to end the game.

“Well I had to put in the ball in my hands so we could hurry up and get the game over with,” said Davis. “It’s 2:46 [PM], my [Green Bay] Packers are playing. We couldn’t go into overtime. I ain’t wanna lose the game and be mad and not watch the Packers. So we had to hurry up and get it done.”

The Packers would score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. That means Davis had to be pretty pleased with how his Sunday went.

The eight-time All-Star Davis is a big Packers fan and has taken shots from teammates before because of it. But Davis’ fandom helped him crank up the heat in crunch time against the Spurs, so the Lakers won’t be complaining.

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports