Ex-NFL defensive end Josh Mauro’s cause of death revealed

Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Mauro died from an accidental overdose caused by acute combined fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol intoxication, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office in Arizona.

The 35-year-old was found dead on April 23 at his home in Tempe. Phoenix police responded to the residence and reported no signs of foul play.

Mauro played eight NFL seasons after going undrafted out of Stanford in 2014. He spent the bulk of his career with the Arizona Cardinals over six seasons, with cup-of-coffee stops with the Pittsburgh Steelers , New York Giants , Las Vegas Raiders , and Jacksonville Jaguars .

In 80 career games, including 40 starts, he recorded 5.0 sacks and 130 combined tackles. His most productive season was 2016 with the Cardinals, when he started 13 of 15 games and posted 32 tackles.

Mauro’s father, Greg, announced the death in a public statement expressing the family’s profound loss while affirming their faith.

“With many tears and broken hearts, yet anchored in the unshakable certainty that our precious Josh Mauro is now healed and made new-living in the presence of the Lord—we humbly covet your prayers as our family walks through the devastating loss of our amazing son, brother, uncle, grandson, and friend,” his father Greg Mauro wrote on Facebook.

The Cardinals organization said it was heartbroken and offered condolences to Mauro’s family and friends.