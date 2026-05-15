Deion Sanders wants to meet with Browns coach Todd Monken

Deion Sanders is hoping to meet with Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken before the start of the NFL season to offer him some pointers on working with son Shedeur.

Sanders said in a recent episode of “The Barbershop” podcast that he wants to meet with Monken to give the Browns coach some insights on how to get the best out of his son. He claimed, however, that he wanted to do so in his capacity of Shedeur’s former college coach, not as his father.

“I want to meet [Monken] because I think it’s vital that as a coach — not the dad — I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going,” Sanders said, via Jacob Camenker of USA Today. “That wasn’t asked of me a year ago. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville and I’ve had him for the last three [years], don’t you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that.”

Whether Sanders gets his one-on-one with Monken remains to be seen. He may have the best of intentions, but it would still be easy for someone to view this as Monken meeting with a player’s dad and showing a bit of favoritism.

Sanders has not achieved as much success after his son and Hunter both left the program for the NFL. Monken probably doesn’t need his advice.