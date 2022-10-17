Arthur Smith has great reward for offensive linemen after upset win

The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a surprise win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, which prompted coach Arthur Smith to reward some of his players in a pretty awesome way.

The Falcons pulled off a 28-14 win largely on the strength of the run game, with the team tallying 168 rushing yards. Even more impressively, the Falcons did it against the NFL’s top run defense, as the 49ers came in allowing just 3 yards per carry on the season.

Smith opted to reward his offensive linemen for their efforts by taking his starting offensive linemen to a suite and treating all of them to celebratory beers.

The linemen certainly earned their celebration. They put in a fantastic effort, though it should be noted that the 49ers were missing six defensive starters due to injury, including Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, and Javon Kinlaw.

Smith has been pretty adamant and confrontational about the Falcons beating expectations in 2022. So far, he’s been able to back up that talk.