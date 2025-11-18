Ashton Jeanty called out his coaches after Raiders’ loss

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty had a horrible game on Monday against the Dallas Cowboys, but he seemingly threw his coaches under the bus after the performance.

Jeanty ran for just seven yards on six carries during the Raiders’ 33-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev. on Monday. After the game, when asked about his usage and lack of production, the rookie deflected the question to his coaches.

“I don’t call the plays. That’s up to the guys upstairs,” Jeanty told reporters. “I just take whatever I get.”

This is the second time this season that Jeanty has had just six carries in a game. He has not been productive running behind the Raiders’ weak offensive line, and has been held to less than 50 rushing yards in three of his last four games.

Still, Monday’s performance was by far Jeanty’s worst of the season. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly drew criticism early in the season for how he has used the rookie back, and things are only getting worse. Jeanty seems clearly frustrated, and it is tough to blame him given how little he has to work with.