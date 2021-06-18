Baker Mayfield, Browns could begin contract extension talks during training camp

Baker Mayfield is under contract with the Cleveland Browns through next season, but there have not yet been any extension talks between the two parties. However, that could soon change.

The Akron Beacon Journal’s Nate Ulrich reported on Wednesday that contract extension talks between the parties could begin in or around training camp, or even early in the season.

Mayfield is completing the final season of his four-year rookie contract and making $5.1 million this season — a bargain for a quality starting quarterback. In April, the Browns picked up Mayfield’s 5th-year option, which would be for $18.8 million in 2022.

Mayfield says he is not worrying about it now because he is focused on his play.

“I’m in no rush because I’m just trying to win games,” Mayfield said.

Both sides have consistently said they are not in a rush to work things out long-term. However, Cleveland’s owner implied they wanted to sign Mayfield to an extension.

