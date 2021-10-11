 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 10, 2021

Baker Mayfield goes off on referees over pass interference calls

October 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns, particularly Baker Mayfield, were left fuming over some pass interference calls and non-calls in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pass interference decisions loomed large during the game, a 47-42 Cleveland loss. On a pivotal 4th and 4 with about seven minutes left in the game, Browns cornerback A.J. Green was flagged for defensive pass interference. Replays showed that it was a terrible call, and if anyone was interfering, it was wide receiver Mike Williams.

The Browns were also aggrieved by a key non-call. Cleveland’s Hail Mary attempt was unsuccessful, but there was plenty of clear contact between Browns receivers and Chargers defensive backs while the ball was in the air.

That was enough to set Mayfield off. After the game, he was stunned that pass interference had not been called, and openly admitted he was ready to face an inevitable fine for speaking his mind.

The Browns will feel there’s some sort of double standard here, and they’re not wrong to be aggrieved. That said, referees are generally reluctant to call pass interference on a Hail Mary attempt like that, for better or worse. They’re absolutely right to be furious about the call on Green, though.

It’s far from the first time the Browns have been victims of a missed pass interference call. That just makes it more frustrating.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus