Baker Mayfield goes off on referees over pass interference calls

The Cleveland Browns, particularly Baker Mayfield, were left fuming over some pass interference calls and non-calls in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Pass interference decisions loomed large during the game, a 47-42 Cleveland loss. On a pivotal 4th and 4 with about seven minutes left in the game, Browns cornerback A.J. Green was flagged for defensive pass interference. Replays showed that it was a terrible call, and if anyone was interfering, it was wide receiver Mike Williams.

This was called defensive pass-interference on the #Browns. Yikes. pic.twitter.com/zqiJoKlUup — Jon Doss (@JonDoss) October 10, 2021

The Browns were also aggrieved by a key non-call. Cleveland’s Hail Mary attempt was unsuccessful, but there was plenty of clear contact between Browns receivers and Chargers defensive backs while the ball was in the air.

Last play of the game. Chargers defensive back dives and takes out Njoku's legs. Perfect pass and the ball nearly hits Njoku while he's on the ground, literally. This was NOT pass interference per @NFLOfficiating. Unreal. #Browns pic.twitter.com/QmTnMOzKWc — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) October 10, 2021

That was enough to set Mayfield off. After the game, he was stunned that pass interference had not been called, and openly admitted he was ready to face an inevitable fine for speaking his mind.

Baker just criticized the officials for not calling pass interference on the next-to-last drive (the second down play), then referenced the DPIs the Chargers got late… "you’d like to see it called both ways.” — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 11, 2021

#Browns Baker Mayfield said they should just "forward the fine letter" because they asked the refs "how they hell he missed that call" when they failed to call PIs on Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 11, 2021

The Browns will feel there’s some sort of double standard here, and they’re not wrong to be aggrieved. That said, referees are generally reluctant to call pass interference on a Hail Mary attempt like that, for better or worse. They’re absolutely right to be furious about the call on Green, though.

It’s far from the first time the Browns have been victims of a missed pass interference call. That just makes it more frustrating.