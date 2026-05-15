Deion: Shedeur Sanders ‘went through hell’ in 2025

Deion Sanders said his son, Shedeur Sanders , endured “hell” during the 2025 predraft process and his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns , claiming untruthful media reports left lasting scars.

“When he takes off his shirt, I see the scars on his back that he’s been through hell, but he’s made it through hell,” Deion told “The Barbershop” podcast. “He kept going and he matured, not like he was a child, but he matured spiritually. You can’t force this. If it ain’t your time, it ain’t your time.”

Widely viewed as a top quarterback prospect and ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s No. 1-rated passer entering the draft, Shedeur slid dramatically to the fifth round. The Browns traded up to select him 144th overall on Day 3, far below expectations of a top-10 or even first-round selection.

The drop followed multiple reports of poor predraft interviews, particularly with the New York Giants . Accounts described how Shedeur’s private meeting with coach Brian Daboll soured after an install package containing intentional mistakes.

Sanders reportedly missed them, grew frustrated when called out, and drew disapproval. Additional reports portrayed him as unprepared or entitled in sessions with top-10 teams.

“It was some ignorant things came out about him predraft and all that, and that was a lie,” Deion Sanders said. “Like, he would never go into a meeting with headphones on. He would never go into a meeting unprepared. Like, that’s just not who he is. There’s no way he could accomplish the things he accomplished without being prepared.”

With the Browns, Shedeur opened as the No. 4 quarterback behind veterans and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel . He received no first-team reps in training camp and became the backup only in Week 6.

Thrust into his NFL debut in the second half of a Week 11 loss after Gabriel’s concussion, he later started the final seven games as Cleveland went 3-4 in those contests en route to a 5-12 finish. The team fired coach Kevin Stefanski and hired Todd Monken.

Deion called the reporting around those early struggles bothersome, yet said Shedeur stayed focused on earning his opportunity.