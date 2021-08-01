Baker Mayfield is pumped about Nick Chubb’s contract extension

The Cleveland Browns secured a key part of their future by signing Nick Chubb to an extension on Saturday, and quarterback Baker Mayfield is thrilled with the deal.

Multiple reports indicated that Chubb agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension with the Browns, with $20 million of it guaranteed. It keeps Chubb with the team through 2023, and secures another key piece of the team’s young core.

Mayfield clearly couldn’t be more thrilled — both for the team and for his teammate.

NICHOLAS JAMAL CHUBB!!!!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) July 31, 2021

The next step for the Browns is locking up Mayfield, a task that looks like it will be more difficult. That deal may not be done for a while, but it can’t hurt the Browns that they’re locking down some of the quarterback’s favorite teammates.