NFL QB Ben DiNucci showed off his airport beer after getting cut

Veteran quarterback Ben DiNucci offered a brutal glimpse into life on the roster bubble Sunday, but he managed to make the most of it.

DiNucci was cut Sunday after just over a week with the Atlanta Falcons. The cut did not seem to come as a huge surprise to DiNucci, who made light of the situation with a post on X.

“Not many beers better than the airport ‘I just got cut from the NFL for the 7th time’ beer,” DiNucci wrote.

Trust me , you wouldn’t understand. pic.twitter.com/zzRSk8SwoW — Ben DiNucci (@B_DiNucci6) August 23, 2025

Welcome to the life of a fringe NFL quarterback. DiNucci has spent time with five NFL teams, most notably the Dallas Cowboys, where he made three appearances and one start in 2020. He has also spent brief periods with the Broncos, Bills, Saints, and now Falcons.

Now that he is a free agent again, DiNucci will once again be looking for a team in need of an emergency quarterback. Perhaps his social media skills will help get him a job. At least he has a sense of humor about it.