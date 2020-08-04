Report: ‘Several big names’ considering opting out of NFL season

Numerous NFL players have made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season, and the biggest names may be yet to come, according to one report.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Tuesday that “big names” are “strongly considering” opting out ahead of Thursday’s deadline, though he did not state which players were considering not playing.

More than 50 NFL players have opted out, and several big names are strongly considering joining the group. The race to the Thursday deadline will be fascinating. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 4, 2020

So far, we’ve seen a few pretty important players announce that they won’t be playing in 2020. However, we have yet to see a player who would be characterized by most as a bona fide superstar opt out. It sounds like that could change soon.

We do know at least one star player who won’t be opting out, even though he seems to think that nobody should be playing right now.