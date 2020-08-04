 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, August 4, 2020

Report: ‘Several big names’ considering opting out of NFL season

August 4, 2020
by Grey Papke

Numerous NFL players have made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season, and the biggest names may be yet to come, according to one report.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said Tuesday that “big names” are “strongly considering” opting out ahead of Thursday’s deadline, though he did not state which players were considering not playing.

So far, we’ve seen a few pretty important players announce that they won’t be playing in 2020. However, we have yet to see a player who would be characterized by most as a bona fide superstar opt out. It sounds like that could change soon.

We do know at least one star player who won’t be opting out, even though he seems to think that nobody should be playing right now.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus