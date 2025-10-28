Bills star inadvertently insulted a ‘trash’ division rival

Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook accidentally threw shade at a division rival.

Cook was a guest on “The Arena: Gridiron” and was quizzed on some of his career accomplishments. One of them was which team he had his first 100-yard game against, which initially stumped the running back.

Host Kinsey Wolanski tried to give him a hint: “this team is trash.” Cook hesitated, then threw a vicious stray.

“The Dolphins?” Cook guessed.

The Dolphins caught a stray from James Cook 😂



(via @ArenaGridiron) pic.twitter.com/fZdWZaVgh3 — Underdog (@Underdog) October 28, 2025

The actual answer was the Las Vegas Raiders, but one can hardly blame Cook for going where he did with that guess.

It is not exactly hard to take shots at the Dolphins these days. Their play has been sharply criticized in recent weeks, though they took some of the pressure off with Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Despite that, they are still a miserable 2-6 and are looking at a lost season.

Cook only has one 100-yard game against the Dolphins, and it came in the Bills’ Week 3 win this season. Maybe that one was fresh in his mind.