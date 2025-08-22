Boomer Esiason calls out Bengals over Ring of Honor event invitation

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking some heat over the way they have handled invitations for the Ring of Honor event they will hold during the upcoming season.

The Bengals announced last month that they will induct former offensive lineman Dave Lapham and former cornerback Lemar Parrish into their Ring of Honor. A ceremony will be held during halftime of the team’s game against the New York Jets on Oct. 26 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Lapham and Parrish will join 10 other former Bengals who are in the team’s Ring of Honor. Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Boomer Esiason is one of those 10, and he has of course been invited to the ceremony. But that’s where the trouble starts for the Bengals.

During Friday morning’s edition of his “Boomer and Gio” show on WFAN, Esiason revealed that he received what was essentially a generic invite to the Ring of Honor ceremony. He read an email on the air that he got from the Bengals, and it stated that he will receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunity to purchase one additional ticket.

“The Bengals organization is excited to celebrate our legends community and kindly invite you and a guest to join us in celebrating Dave Lapham and Lemar Parrish on Ring of Honor weekend in October, culminating at our game on Sunday, October 26, when the Bengals take on the New York Jets,” Esiason said the email read, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “More details are below, and we kindly ask you to RSVP no later than Friday, August 22. You and a guest can receive two complimentary tickets with an opportunity to purchase an additional one, if you wish.”

For those who are planning to travel from out of town, the Bengals have reserved a block of rooms at a nearby hotel. Esiason would just have to pay for his own room, at least according to the email.

“If you are traveling in for the weekend from out of town, we have secured a block of rooms at the Renaissance Hotel at a preferred discounted rate. Rooms are limited, so please book directly for the early and the best rate,” Esiason said the email continued. “We look forward to hosting you in The Jungle for an unforgettable weekend. Don’t hesitate to reach out to me or another guy on the staff with any questions. Thank you. And Who Dey.”

It is possible Esiason received the email in error because he is part of some generic list. You would think the Bengals would at least pay the way of the current members of their Ring of Honor, but then again you never know.

Corey Dillon, a former Pro Bowl running back who is also in the Ring of Honor, said on social media that he did not even receive an invitation.

At least my guy Boomer got an invite and email 😂😂😂 — Corey Dillon (@coreydillon_28) August 22, 2025

The Bengals have a reputation for being cheap, and Esiason’s revelation is not going to help change that. Cincinnati has yet another star player who wants to be paid this offseason, and now they are being accused of nickel-and-diming some of the most important players in franchise history.