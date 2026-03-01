Lions star is hoping to be traded

A Detroit Lions standout is expected to push for a trade this offseason after seeing his role significantly reduced in 2025.

Running back David Montgomery “wants out,” according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Lions are said to be willing to accommodate his request and are seeking a solid Day 3 NFL Draft pick in return.

Fowler suggests that the Seattle Seahawks would likely be interested in Montgomery if they lose Kenneth Walker III in free agency.

Montgomery would be hugely attractive for any team in need of a running back. He is still just 28 and is only owed $6 million in 2026. He also has a recent history of success, as he ran for 1,015 touchdowns and 13 touchdowns in 2023. He added another 12 scores in 2024 as Detroit’s preferred goal-line back, but saw his workload decrease in 2025 as Jahmyr Gibbs emerged as the clear No. 1 in the backfield.

Montgomery made it pretty clear late last season that he wanted out after seeing his role reduced. The Lions are willing to accommodate him, though they will probably want to bring in another physical back to provide injury insurance and spell Gibbs when necessary.